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Making Room for Learning
6 days ago
Dr. Nathan Lang-Raad on cognitive load, classroom sound, and technology that helps students focus on what matters. A classroom can be full of activity and still leave students with little lasting knowledge. An impressive technology tool can capture attention while adding another obstacle to understanding. For Dr. Nathan Lang-Raad, those tensions point to a central question: How much of a student’s mental energy is going toward learning—and how much is being spent navigating everything around it?