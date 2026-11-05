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Sceye, SoftBank Sign Five-Year Agreement for HAPS Network in Japan
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
Sceye, a U.S. aerospace and material science company building High Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) for stratospheric infrastructure, today announced a five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SoftBank to manufacture, launch, and operate a fleet of Sceye’s HAPS over Japan with the aim of achieving nationwide coverage. This agreement advances...