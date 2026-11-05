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Telenor Report Highlights Cybersecurity and Cross-Border Emergency Preparedness
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
In a new security report, Telenor takes the temperature of the threat landscape in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland and points to the challenges that come with society's total dependence on digital infrastructure. The report brings together assessments from Nordic security authorities, insights from Telenor's own security experts and a...