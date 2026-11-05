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Sinch Joins SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner Network to Enable AI Communications
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
Sinch has announced that it has been named a Marketplace Partner in the SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI) Partner Network, bringing trusted voice, verification, messaging and email infrastructure directly into enterprise applications built in Grok Build (formerly Cursor). SpaceXSI is pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve, with ambitions spanning...