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Hotwire Communications Deploys Nokia Routing Technology in North Carolina
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
Nokia announced that it has been selected by Hotwire Communications to deploy a next-generation network in North Carolina. The new network architecture is set to make Hotwire’s network AI-fabric ready, positioning the company to meet growing demand for high-performance connectivity from residential and business customers. The optimized architecture is...