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‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ to Tower Over ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘Wild Horse Nine’ at the Box Office
By Emma Loggins,7 days ago
Three wide releases arrive in North American theaters on Friday, November 6, 2026, and the early Godzilla Minus Zero box office projections all point the same direction. Godzilla Minus Zero is the favorite, with Variety putting the Toho sequel at $30 million across three days from 3,254 locations. TheWrap runs a shade higher at $30 million to $35 million, while Boxoffice Theory forecasts $24 million to $33 million. Every one of those figures is a pre-weekend projection, not a result.