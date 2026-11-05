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Absolute Security Enhances Endpoint Management with AI-Powered Security Capabilities
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
Absolute Security announced that the Absolute Autonomous Cyber Resilience platform now supports the broadest range of AI endpoint devices in use by public and private sector organizations today, spanning Windows, Chrome, Mac, and now — Linux. With Absolute, security and IT leaders can use a single agent and console to extend full visibility and control over all their AI devices, help ensure their security controls remain operational, protect them from risk, and enable fast recovery following cyberattacks and disruptions.