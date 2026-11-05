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IBM, AMD and Oak Ridge Launch Quantum Error Correction Platform
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
IBM, the U.S. Department of Energy-funded Quantum Science Center (QSC) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and AMD today unveiled a new co-design platform for quantum error correction, integrating quantum and high-performance computing. Over the last several years, researchers have made significant advances in the field of quantum error correction,...