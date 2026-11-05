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Monterey County Counsel sends a cease-and-desist letter to ICE to end its use of County property.
By Celia Jiménez,7 days ago
Over the past week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and vehicles have been observed multiple times patrolling on County of Monterey property outside the Monterey County Jail in Salinas. They also patrolled nearby facilities, including outside of County-owned Natividad Medical Center, Juvenile Hall and the County-owned Salinas Regional Soccer Complex.