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AT&T Integrates Gemini AI into Connected Life Home Security Service
By Ray Sharma,7 days ago
AT&T has integrated Google Home Premium capabilities, powered by Gemini for Home, into its Connected Life home security service, introducing AI-powered features designed to improve home monitoring and simplify security management. The integration makes AT&T Connected Life the first home security product built on the intelligence of the Google Home...