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Man Charged in Deadly Police Pursuit from Tustin to Santa Ana
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday with multiple felonies for a deadly pursuit from Tustin to Santa Ana. Andrew Raul Gonzalez of Downey was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, leading police on a chase causing death, reckless driving causing injury to a victim other than a driver, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license.
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