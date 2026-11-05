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Florida Man Accused of Grabbing Raleigh Officer's Gun During WakeMed Arrest
By Talia Wren,7 days ago
A 58-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday at WakeMed on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, facing charges after an encounter in which he is accused of grabbing a police officer's gun from its holster and injuring a hospital security worker during a violent struggle. James Joseph Pope now faces four separate charges stemming from the encounter, according to warrants filed in the case.
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