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Fresno Fog Fades Fast As San Joaquin Valley Heads For 76-Degree Weekend
By Brendan Sandoval,7 days ago
Greater Fresno City Hall Plaza — Weather Coverage Landmark Backdrop. Fresno is waking up Thursday, November 5, with morning fog lifting, skies clearing and temperatures rising to near 69 degrees later in the day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across the San Joaquin Valley until 10 a.m. Thursday, with visibility potentially dropping to a quarter-mile or less. Drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave extra distance when visibility is low. The National Weather Service says dense fog may form Thursday night into Friday morning and forecasts a high near 69; its advisory runs until 10 a.m. Thursday.
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