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Projected Lineup: November 5 at NY Islanders
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar,7 days ago
ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes are "hopeful" to have a returning face in their lineup on Thursday when they take on the New York Islanders. Forward Taylor Hall, who has been sidelined with a pair of upper-body injuries since Oct. 13, took part in both Tuesday's morning skate and yesterday's practice. Earlier in the week, Rod Brind'Amour said he was optimistic the veteran winger would be good to go for tonight, but ultimately left the decision in the player's hands.