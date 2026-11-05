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10 Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes for Comforting, Hands-Off Meals
By Lilly Blomquist,7 days ago
Wondering what to make for dinner? Chicken is always a good idea. Whether you roast a whole bird, pan-fry tenderloins, or toss wings on the grill, chicken is simple, versatile, and always crowd-pleasing. If you want to make your life even easier, break out your ever-reliable slow cooker to pull off a chicken dinner that’s almost entirely hands-off. After all, Ree Drummond claims that the best part about a Crock-Pot is that you can "throw everything in, turn it on, then go live your life until it's done."