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40 Athletes Who Thrived in Their 40s and Beyond
By Andrew Cummings,3 days ago
In the world of sports, being an athlete can be incredibly rewarding, especially when you become one of the best in your field. However, along the way, many people may say you aren’t good enough or, even more often, young enough. Certain sports favor youth, with age often treated as a major factor in success. To stay on top of their game, athletes put their bodies through rigorous training and often face injuries that become harder to recover from as they age, leading many to retire.