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Sam Merrill: Cavs need better habits, and better starts
By Sam Amico,7 days ago
Sam Merrill knows the Cavaliers will keep fighting when they’re down. The next step is giving themselves less to fight their way out of. After Wednesday’s 124-116 road loss to the Thunder, Merrill pointed to the consistency the Cavs keep discussing and have yet to establish. They’re 4-4, with three losses in four games and plenty of stretches that explain both sides of that record.