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October 2026 (9/17 – 10/14) Nielsen Audio PPM Ratings Day 4: WTIC Hits All-Time Low; Format Lows For WOKV & WJMH
By Lance Venta,7 days ago
The fourth and final day of Nielsen Audio’s PPM releases for the month bring Austin, Raleigh/Durham, Indianapolis, Nashville, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Providence, Norfolk, West Palm Beach, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Memphis, and Hartford. All the numbers can be found at RadioInsight.com/Ratings. This month we introduce an enhancement to our ratings pages with the...