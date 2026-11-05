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Health department warns of potential measles exposure at several Middle Tennessee locations. Here’s what to know
By Caleb Wethington,7 days ago
The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed a second case of measles in Nashville this year and identified multiple potential public exposure locations across Davidson and Williamson counties. Why It Matters. The infected individual was unvaccinated, had a history of international travel, and visited multiple public venues in Nashville, Brentwood,...