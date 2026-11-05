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Michael Forrest Deaner
By News Report,3 days ago
JAY | Michael Forrest “Mike” Deaner, 81, of Jay, N.Y., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Born April 24, 1945, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Clifford and Marie Deaner, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served sixteen years, rising to electronics technician first class. His service took him to Antarctica with Operation Deep Freeze; to the Naval Communication Station in Morocco, where he met Fatima and where their daughter, Laura, was born; and to Groton, Conn.