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Former Ag Secretary Vilsack sees opportunity for farm policy under split government
By Riley Smith,7 days ago
With Democrats gaining a majority in the House and Senate and a Republican-led executive branch, the next congressional session will host a divided government. The ag industry is hoping to still see a focus on farm policy as farmers continue to deal with a tough farm economy and a farm bill that is desperately in need of an update. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is now the CEO of the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa, said the discussion should focus on strengthening opportunities for farmers.