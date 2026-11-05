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New Clinic Helps Children with CVI Navigate Vision Loss
By Cassandra Lane,7 days ago
In partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Blind Children’s Center (BCC) has opened a new multidisciplinary clinic for children with cerebral/cortical visual impairment. The Cerebral/Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI) Multidisciplinary Clinic brings medical, vision and family-support services together to help families better understand and navigate a CVI diagnosis. CVI,...