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October 2026 Recap
6 days ago
After three months of above-average rainfall, New Jersey recorded a below-average precipitation month in October. With only one major event coming from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias, the rest of the month was remarkably dry. The dryness was punctuated by a prolonged rain-free streak. Not a raindrop or snowflake fell across New Jersey between 10/18 and 10/31, marking a statewide 14-day precipitation-free stretch that will carry over to November.