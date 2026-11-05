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Who Will Be in Next Year's WWE Crown Jewel Champion vs. Champion Matches?
By Erik Beaston,2 days ago
World Heavyweight Champion Oba Femi vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. A win at WrestleMania 43 will solidify him as WWE's new face and the beacon for the company's future. While it is possible he could lose that title in some controversial fashion by the time next November rolls around, it seems like a safe bet that The Ruler would roll into Riyadh and compete in the champion vs. champion event.