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Shanahan Says He's Moved On From Aiyuk, But Won't Shut the Door Entirely
By Nina Singh-Hudson,7 days ago
Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he has no expectation that Brandon Aiyuk will show up at the 49ers' facility, and that he's mentally moved on from his once-star wide receiver. But the 49ers head coach stopped short of slamming the door shut entirely, leaving just enough daylight for speculation to keep swirling around one of the strangest standoffs in recent franchise memory.