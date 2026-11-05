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U.S. soybean farmers face higher input costs than Brazilian producers
By Staff Editor,7 days ago
U.S. soybean farmers spend considerably more per acre on production inputs than their counterparts in Brazil, according to a new Farmdoc daily report. The report estimates total input costs average 616 dollars per acre in the United States, compared with 416 dollars in Brazil. Seed costs account for part of the difference, with U.S. farmers spending an average of 66 dollars per acre, compared with 43 dollars in Brazil. But the cost picture varies by input. Brazilian farmers spend more on fertilizer, averaging 85 dollars per acre, compared with 57 dollars in the United States. The cost gap comes as Brazilian soybean production continues to gain ground in global markets. A September Purdue University-CME Group survey found 80 percent of U.S. farmers were concerned or very concerned about the competitiveness of American soybeans compared with Brazil.