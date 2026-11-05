undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Berkeley Incumbents Tregub, Humbert Hold Early Leads as Ballots Still Trickle In
By Emily Johnson,6 days ago
Berkeley's two incumbent city council members, Igor Tregub in District 4 and Mark Humbert in District 8, are holding leads in early election returns, but neither race is finished. Alameda County still has ballots left to count, and officials have been explicit that the numbers released so far could shift before anything is final.