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Missouri Secures Approval of 131 Opportunity Zones to Encourage Investment and Economic Growth
7 days ago
Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved all 131 census tracts Missouri nominated for designation under the federal Opportunity Zones 2.0 program. The designations provide a tool to attract long-term private investment, support business growth, and expand economic opportunity in Missouri communities.