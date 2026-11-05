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Researchers use satellite imagery to predict climate-related supply chain disruptions
By DC Velocity Staff,7 days ago
A global research consortium slated to be held in Dubai this month will include research using satellite imagery to identify and predict climate-related disruption to global supply chains, helping organizations better anticipate risks to critical transport and logistics networks. The project will be one of the papers presented at Prototypes...