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Millbrae Man Guilty of Attempted Murder in Alley Stabbing of Ex-Roommate
By Emily Johnson,7 days ago
A San Mateo County jury has found 34-year-old Qi Peng of Millbrae guilty of attempted murder and one count of mayhem for stabbing his former roommate in an alley behind 25 Hillcrest Boulevard on April 10, 2024. Jurors also found true the allegations that the attack caused great bodily injury and involved use of a deadly weapon, but they did not find that the stabbing was premeditated and deliberate, and they acquitted Peng of a separate criminal threats charge.
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