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Federal Opportunity Zone expansion to drive housing, business growth in Cape Girardeau
By Amber Ruch,7 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Heartland News) - A major federal designation is expected to bring new investment, housing and business growth to Cape Girardeau starting in 2027. Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. announced on Thursday, November 5 that all six eligible census tracts, or community districts, nominated in Cape Girardeau have been approved for Opportunity Zone 2.0 status.
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