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Airline High School launches student-run retail hub to bolster business curriculum
By Crystal Webb,7 days ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Students at Airline High School are trading traditional classroom instruction for real-world retail management following the official opening of The Viking Exchange earlier this month. The new on-campus store serves as a centralized hub for purchasing school gear, event tickets and educational supplies, while doubling...