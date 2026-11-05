undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greenbelt Lake drops to 4.3% capacity as Clarendon addresses water quality issues
By Leah Jamieson,7 days ago
CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Greenbelt Lake near Clarendon has dropped to 4.3% capacity as water concerns continue to grow in Donley County. The declining water supply comes as city crews actively flush system mains to combat water discoloration complaints from residents on the city’s north side, while also addressing state contaminant violations.