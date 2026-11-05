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Murrieta man accused in $113K fuel theft investigation involving stolen credit cards
By Elizabeth Chavolla,7 days ago
A Murrieta man was arrested in connection with an investigation into fuel thefts involving fraudulent credit card charges made against a Ventura County business, authorities said Thursday. Tigran Gabrielian, 61, was taken into custody at a gas station in Newbury Park after detectives linked him to fraudulent fuel purchases made...
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