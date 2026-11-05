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RHSPCA partners with The Center Yoga Collective for two days of benefiting shelter animals
By Carolynn Unger,7 days ago
HARRISONBURG, VA (Rocktown Now) — The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is partnering with The Center Yoga Collective for two donation-based yoga classes on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7. 100% of proceeds from both classes will directly support the animals at the RHSPCA. According to RHSPCA Director of...