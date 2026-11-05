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'That is disgusting,' Lancaster parents, homeowners react to alleged Trick-or-Treat creep
By Erin Simonek,7 days ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A 78-year-old registered sex offender is facing a felony charge after police say he tried to lure an 11-year-old child into his van with candy while children were trick-or-treating in Lancaster. According to court documents, Russell Leonard Pierce Jr. was arrested following an incident...
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