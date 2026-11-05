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PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARDS TO PRESENT MARTIN MCDONAGH WITH THE OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING AWARD FOR WILD HORSE NINE
4 days ago
Palm Springs, CA (November 5, 2026) -- The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Academy Award®-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh is the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award for Searchlight Pictures' Wild Horse Nine. The Film Awards will take place on January 7, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 7-18, 2027. The event will be presented by Kering and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and Soho House with Cadillac as the official vehicle.