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First look: The world's largest Build-A-Bear Workshop opens in Orlando
7 days ago
Orlando is officially home to the world’s largest Build-A-Bear Workshop, and we can bear-ly contain our excitement! The massive flagship spans three full floors packed with more than 70 plush friends to customize, including an exclusive line of Florida-inspired bears, a first-of-its-kind design studio, and even a bakeshop. The 407’s Lauren Margolis steps inside the giant workshop to build an Orlando-themed bear and take us on a tour.