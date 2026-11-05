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Evie + Mae Holds Ribbon-Cutting With Kosciusko Chamber Of Commerce
By Jackie Gorski, Lifestyles Editor,7 days ago
WINONA LAKE – Evie + Mae, 801 E. Canal St., Winona Lake, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Thursday. Owner Amanda Meerzo said Evie + Mae is a gift shop with jewelry, children’s learning toys, clothes and gifts. She said there’s a lot more coming in the spring, “but right now we have a good base.”
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