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Tampa Citibank shooting: Security guard killed suspected gunman; gunman, victim, identified
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,6 days ago
A security guard at a Tampa-area business center fatally shot a gunman who plowed his vehicle into a courtyard and opened fire with a rifle on Wednesday. The gunman shot a woman on the Citibank campus in the Sabal Park business center, located in an unincorporated area of Tampa. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it began receiving 911 calls at approximately 12:11 p.m. ET. There were more than 3,200 employees on campus, and many were eating lunch at the time of the shooting, WTVT reported.