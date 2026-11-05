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City of Rialto completes $3.1 million Sycamore Avenue sewer upgrade to support growth, system reliability
7 days ago
Driven by ongoing residential growth in North Rialto that pushed the previous sewer line near capacity, the project replaced portions of the existing 8-inch sewer main between Walnut St. and Heather St. with approximately 5,200 feet of a larger 15-inch trunk line. The expanded pipeline significantly increases capacity, improving the reliability of Rialto’s wastewater system and ensuring long-term sustainability.
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