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How to find Richard in Hyrule Castle Town in Zelda Ocarina of Time
By Paulo Kawanishi,7 days ago
Finding Richard is a side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. You might have seen Richard, the adorable dog, during your first visit to Hyrule Castle Town: a white energetic dog that you couldn’t pet because its owner would accuse you of trying to steal her dog. If you visit the town again later, you will learn that Richard has disappeared.