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The brutal reality of making video games in 2026 | Point It Out!
7 days ago
This week on Point It Out, Patches assembled an all star roundtable of indie gaming creators to discuss the state of the industry, its future and what it takes to make successful games like Shovel Knight, Hyper Light Drifter, Mina and more. Plus, WoW Forever is officially coming out, and Arkane Lyon may have a buyer. All this and more in the bouchon that is Point It Out!