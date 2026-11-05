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Violence! Yair Rodriguez returns against knockout artist Steve Garcia at UFC 335
By Alexander Behunin,7 days ago
Featherweight fireworks are headed to “Sin City.”. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez will finally return to action against all-action, No. 14-ranked contender Steve Garcia at UFC 335 next month (Sat., Dec. 12, 2026) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garcia confirmed the matchup...