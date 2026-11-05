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Florida voted for lower property taxes – that could mean cuts in government services, construction
By WLRN Public Media,7 days ago
This article is republished from The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Abigail Hall is a professor of economics and Aaron D. Wood is an associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa. Many Florida homeowners cheered on Nov. 3, 2026,...