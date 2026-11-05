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Broadband enabled community hubs in rural Louisiana near completion
By Brad Randall,7 days ago
A series of community facilities that will offer life-changing services to Louisiana residents are nearing completion, according to the state’s broadband office. Rural community health support, workforce services, and digital skills training are only some of the focuses for a series of facilities nearing completion across Louisiana, all made possible by the state’s GUMBO 1.0 program and enabled by broadband.