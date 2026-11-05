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UPDATE: Marquette City Police respond to incident at Black Rocks
By TV6 News Team,6 days ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette police responded to an incident in the Black Rocks area at Presque Isle Park. In a press release, around 2:53 p.m., the Marquette Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a male subject who had been swept into Lake Superior. Upon arrival, officers contacted witnesses who advised a male subject had been washed off Black Rocks and into Lake Superior. Officers and other first responders checked the area but the male could not be found.