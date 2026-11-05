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Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiatives Network receives MSU Extension Key Partner Award
By Chelsea Dickens -,6 days ago
The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiatives Network (WIN) has been honored with the Key Partner Award for their commitment to supporting local priorities while fostering regional benefits, making them an indispensable partner in environmental restoration and education. Mike Kelly, WIN manager, accepted the award during the Fall Extension Conference, which took place Oct. 20-22, 2026 at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing, Michigan.