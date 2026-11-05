undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ex-Bears Quarterback Gets Major Career News Before TNF With Ravens
By Jordan J. Wilson,7 days ago
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Austin Reed has received major career news in the form of a promotion with the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football. The Ravens officially signed Reed — a former standout UDFA in Chicago — to their 53-man roster hours before Thursday night’s kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars, promoting him from their practice squad to serve as rookie Joe Fagnano’s backup.