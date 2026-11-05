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Managing Chronic Care Between Office Visits
By Healthcare NOW Radio Host,5 days ago
On this episode I speak with Matt Ethington, co-founder and CEO of ChronicCareIQ, who may be the only entrepreneur who wishes his company would go out of business. Ethington tells me that an optimally healthy population would have little need for a company that helps physicians manage chronic disease between office visits. That outcome remains distant, however, given 90% of the nation’s $5.3 trillion in annual healthcare spending is for chronic and mental health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.